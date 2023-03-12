First Alert Weather Day Tomorrow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into the rest of this evening, temperatures should drop into the mid to lower-50s for most. By that afternoon, I’ll look for high temps in the 70s with warm temps expected farther south.

Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day. Be sure to stay updated throughout the afternoon as we track scattered storms around the area, with a couple of embedded severe storms possible between 2 to 9 PM.

During this time, I expect the main threats to be Damaging Winds, Hail, and moderate to heavy Rainfall. However, we still cannot rule out the chance of seeing an isolated tornado touchdown.

These severe condition chances will be higher for anywhere south of I-16, where we have a slight risk already issued. After 9-10 PM, I’ll still expect to see more non-severe rain chances around the area through Monday morning.

Then, we should see clear skies and cooler temps for the rest of the day. This trend should continue through the mid-week as we track high-pressure buildings in the area. Plus, this feature will be bringing in cooler air causing highs to stay in the 60s through Thursday.

For St Patrick’s Day, I’ll be looking at start temps around 50 degrees with highs in the mid-70s for Savannah. However, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the timing of this feature throughout the week. Right now, by that night we could have another system pushing in that will lead to more widespread rain chances moving in the rest of the weekend.

