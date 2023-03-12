Sky Cams
Richmond Hill Middle School STEAM Fest highlights students' scientific achievements

STEAM Fest 1.0 promotes students' breakthroughs in science, technology, engineering, and math
STEAM Fest 1.0 promotes students' breakthroughs in science, technology, engineering, and math(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Students at Richmond Hill Middle School dedicated their Saturday to science. The school hosted STEAM Fest 1.0 this weekend – a competition of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Students raced against each other with electric cars they built themselves. The competition also involved driving custom built underwater robots and drones through different obstacle courses.

It’s been a big year for the STEAM program at the middle school; Samsung recently selected the school as Georgia’s state winner in their Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition.

Students created Safe Sleep, a device for people struggling with PTSD, that would help monitor sleep patterns and recognize night terrors.

Students involved with the project say they’re excited for what’s next.

Garbrielle Mondesir, eighth grade, says, “It helps our school be more known, so we can help create new projects to help more people.”

Madelyn Bryke, also in eighth grade, says, “We really hope to make it to New York to present it to Samsung to get our idea out there and help more people.”

The school was awarded around $12,000 worth of technology and school supplies for being a state finalist. The students now go on to compete for one of three national finalist spots; each come with a $100,000 prize package.

