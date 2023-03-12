Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult female with serious injuries...
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult female with serious injuries Sunday morning.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult female with serious injuries Sunday morning.

It happened near Jefferson Street and West Congress Street.

Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and there are no arrest at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak
1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.
Smith State Prison
Multiple murders connected to gang in Smith State Prison, according to indictment
Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill

Latest News

STEAM Fest 1.0 promotes students' breakthroughs in science, technology, engineering, and math
Richmond Hill Middle School STEAM Fest highlights students’ scientific achievements
A bracket for the St. Patrick's Day rugby match
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Rugby tournament draws players to Daffin Park
A leprechaun doll sits on a parade float in the Tybee Irish Heritage Celebration
Tybee Irish Heritage Celebration sees record turnout and floats, parade Chairman says
Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak
1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.