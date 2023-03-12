Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult female with serious injuries Sunday morning.
It happened near Jefferson Street and West Congress Street.
Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and there are no arrest at this time.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
