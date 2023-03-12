Tybee Irish Heritage Celebration sees record turnout and floats, parade Chairman says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Season of St. Patrick’s Day is in full swing on Tybee Island, as the whole community celebrated the Irish Heritage Celebration on Saturday afternoon.

It was smiles all around on Tybee Island as the annual Irish Heritage Celebration parade made it’s way down Butler Avenue. With 95 entries in the parade, Chairman Jay Burke says, that could be a record.

“It gets bigger and bigger. This will probably be our biggest year for sure. Unit wise, and people are finally getting out and feeling comfortable getting out, which is nice,” says Jay Burke, the Tybee Island Irish Heritage Celebration Chairman.

People lined Butler Avenue all the way down to Tybrisa Street to catch a glimpse of this year’s floats, including the Keystone Cops, the Alee Shriners, and of course, Grand Marshal George Schwarz. This was a particularly sentimental celebration for him, as he helped found, and name, the event.

“Twenty-one years ago, four of us sat down in a room, and they came up with the idea of having the parade. I said, ‘Instead of just being St. Patrick’s Day, how about Irish Heritage?’ Because that’s what we’re celebrating: our Irish Heritage,” says George Schwarz, 2023 Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day Committee.

For one new Tybee Islander- the celebration helped ease his homesickness.

Patrick Keenan, who’s originally from Ireland, says, “I’m delighted to be here, and delighted to see the prevalence of Irish heritage. I’m really proud to be Irish today and to feel so welcome as part of the Southern community here.”

If you missed out on this parade- you still have a chance to take part in plenty of Irish-themed festivities. The Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade is this Friday, March 17th.

