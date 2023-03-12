WATCH: 2023 Salute to the Grand Marshal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - George F. Schwarz III was selected to lead the 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah.

Schwarz has been a St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee member for 40 years. He graduated from Jenkins High School and Georgia Southern University.

Schwarz is a Savannah native and his grandfather and father were part of the committee. Schwarz’s son, Rick, is on the parade committee now as well.

