1 person injured following shooting near Hopkins and West 45th St.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was injured after a shooting near Hopkins and West 45th Street Monday.

Police say the male injuries’ are non life threatening.

The victim left the scene and was located on Boyd Street.

He was transported to the hospital.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System released the following statement about the shooting:

There was an incident near Beach High School that was not related to the school, however, the school was placed on lockdown. This happened just about the time of dismissal. No students or staff were involved. SPD is investigating. BOE PD is assisting.

