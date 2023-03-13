Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

18-year-old dead after shooting on E. 55th Street

(mgn)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured following a shooting Sunday.

The shooting took place on E. 55th Street just before midnight.

Nazentea Phillips, 18, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police. Phillips later died from his injuries.

This case is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation remains ongoing.

All parties involved in the incident have been identified. No charges have been filed at this stage in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crimes is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult female with serious injuries...
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.
Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak
1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.
Smith State Prison
Multiple murders connected to gang in Smith State Prison, according to indictment
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Latest News

Police investigating shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue
Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade
Savannah tourism benefitting local businesses ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
The Celtic Cross stands tall at the annual ceremony.
St. Patrick’s week in Savannah begins with Celtic Cross Ceremony
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult female with serious injuries...
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.