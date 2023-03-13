18-year-old dead after shooting on E. 55th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured following a shooting Sunday.

The shooting took place on E. 55th Street just before midnight.

Nazentea Phillips, 18, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police. Phillips later died from his injuries.

This case is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation remains ongoing.

All parties involved in the incident have been identified. No charges have been filed at this stage in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crimes is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

