Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Baxley airport hangar damaged during severe weather

By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Severe weather Sunday left its mark in Appling County.

A hangar at Baxley’s airport will need repairs. Even with damage to an airport hangar, the mayor said he’s glad it wasn’t much worse.

Severe winds came through the maintenance hangar for less than a minute, but it pulled off sheet metal from the building, pulled off doors and scattered aircraft and equipment inside.

Baxley’s mayor said the building wasn’t as busy as usual because it was a Sunday, but the few people who were here could have been hurt.

“We had people who were inside and working. Nobody was injured. Nobody was hurt. There was debris flying around. The potential for getting hurt was high,” Mayor Tim Varnadore said.

Varnadore said they already have crews getting ready to make repairs to get the building functioning at 100 percent again.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult female with serious injuries...
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.
Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak
1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.
Smith State Prison
Multiple murders connected to gang in Smith State Prison, according to indictment
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-13-2023
First Alert Weather
Clouds clear, cooler air moving in
Clouds clear, cooler air moves in
Andrew's Monday AM forecast 3.13
First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast