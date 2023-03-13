Baxley airport hangar damaged during severe weather

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Severe weather Sunday left its mark in Appling County.

A hangar at Baxley’s airport will need repairs. Even with damage to an airport hangar, the mayor said he’s glad it wasn’t much worse.

Severe winds came through the maintenance hangar for less than a minute, but it pulled off sheet metal from the building, pulled off doors and scattered aircraft and equipment inside.

Baxley’s mayor said the building wasn’t as busy as usual because it was a Sunday, but the few people who were here could have been hurt.

“We had people who were inside and working. Nobody was injured. Nobody was hurt. There was debris flying around. The potential for getting hurt was high,” Mayor Tim Varnadore said.

Varnadore said they already have crews getting ready to make repairs to get the building functioning at 100 percent again.

