Chatham County, Pooler leaders looking at possible location for new Ghost Pirates training facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah Ghost Pirates are looking for a permanent training facility that would benefit them and the community, Pooler Councilwoman Karen Williams says the area of Tom Triplett Park would be the perfect place for it.

She joined county commissioner Aaron Whitely in seeing another facility that would look similar to the Ghost Pirate’s in Jacksonville.

They visited the Jacksonville Ice Men training facility called the Community First Igloo. It has two skating areas for the community and the hockey team, a restaurant and store.

A Ghost Pirates representative was also on the trip. President of the Ghost Pirates Bob Ohrablo said this is the exact concept they have for the rink in Chatham County and possibly Pooler.

He says they want to also offer community hockey lessons for the less fortunate.

Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitely likes the idea of bringing a similar facility to Tom Triplett Park, which is owned by the county.

However, he’s concerned the location won’t be accessible for people living on the other side of the county.

“But aside from that it sounds great. But again we’re in the exploratory stages of it now, so I don’t want to create any misconceptions that this is something that Chatham County is completely one board with at this point. Our staff is working to get all of the information, the data and engaging with the ownership group to see what this deal would look like.”

He says the facility can bring in needed tax dollars to the community. The decision is up to the county commission.

