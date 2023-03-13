Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham County, Pooler leaders looking at possible location for new Ghost Pirates training facility

Savannah Ghost Pirates
Savannah Ghost Pirates(Savannah Ghost Pirates)
By Camille Syed
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah Ghost Pirates are looking for a permanent training facility that would benefit them and the community, Pooler Councilwoman Karen Williams says the area of Tom Triplett Park would be the perfect place for it.

She joined county commissioner Aaron Whitely in seeing another facility that would look similar to the Ghost Pirate’s in Jacksonville.

They visited the Jacksonville Ice Men training facility called the Community First Igloo. It has two skating areas for the community and the hockey team, a restaurant and store.

A Ghost Pirates representative was also on the trip. President of the Ghost Pirates Bob Ohrablo said this is the exact concept they have for the rink in Chatham County and possibly Pooler.

He says they want to also offer community hockey lessons for the less fortunate.

Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitely likes the idea of bringing a similar facility to Tom Triplett Park, which is owned by the county.

However, he’s concerned the location won’t be accessible for people living on the other side of the county.

“But aside from that it sounds great. But again we’re in the exploratory stages of it now, so I don’t want to create any misconceptions that this is something that Chatham County is completely one board with at this point. Our staff is working to get all of the information, the data and engaging with the ownership group to see what this deal would look like.”

He says the facility can bring in needed tax dollars to the community. The decision is up to the county commission.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
The intersection of Jefferson and Congress streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.
Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak
1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.
Smith State Prison
Multiple murders connected to gang in Smith State Prison, according to indictment
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Latest News

Tybee hotel
Tybee hotel owners say hotels starting to fill up ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Emancipation Association donates to local non-profits
2023 Season of St. Patrick
WATCH: 2023 Season of St. Patrick
2023 Salute to the Grand Marshal
WATCH: 2023 Salute to the Grand Marshal