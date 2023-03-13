Clouds clear, cooler air moving in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roads are drying out Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s around Savannah at daybreak.

It's a gloomy and damp start to the week here in Savannah. pic.twitter.com/re7p5MOfaB — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 13, 2023

We’ll start out damp and mild under cloudy skies. Temperatures climb near 60 degrees by lunchtime as clouds clear into the afternoon. High temperatures reach about 70 degrees, right on target for average for this time of the year.

Roads continue to dry this morning, we'll even see some sunshine this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/A8YIy20B17 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) March 13, 2023

Cooler air filters in overnight into Tuesday, with morning lows near 40 degrees. Highs will also be cooler, with temperatures in the lower 60s, even with the sun around.

Wednesday and Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible both mornings, cover sensitive plants if you have already done your spring planting! Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday.

St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah should be a good one! We’ll start out with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, warming up into the 60s for the parade. Highs will be above average, with temperatures in the upper 70s during the afternoon. A front approaches after sunset, overnight into Saturday morning. A line of showers and a few storms will be possible during this times.

Clouds stick around on Saturday with morning temperatures near 60 degrees and afternoon highs near 70. Sunday will be cooler with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the lower 60s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

