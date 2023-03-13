Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Clouds clear, cooler air moving in

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roads are drying out Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s around Savannah at daybreak.

We’ll start out damp and mild under cloudy skies. Temperatures climb near 60 degrees by lunchtime as clouds clear into the afternoon. High temperatures reach about 70 degrees, right on target for average for this time of the year.

Cooler air filters in overnight into Tuesday, with morning lows near 40 degrees. Highs will also be cooler, with temperatures in the lower 60s, even with the sun around.

Wednesday and Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible both mornings, cover sensitive plants if you have already done your spring planting! Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday.

St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah should be a good one! We’ll start out with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, warming up into the 60s for the parade. Highs will be above average, with temperatures in the upper 70s during the afternoon. A front approaches after sunset, overnight into Saturday morning. A line of showers and a few storms will be possible during this times.

Clouds stick around on Saturday with morning temperatures near 60 degrees and afternoon highs near 70. Sunday will be cooler with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the lower 60s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult female with serious injuries...
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.
Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak
1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.
Smith State Prison
Multiple murders connected to gang in Smith State Prison, according to indictment
Mallory Beach
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day Tomorrow
Scattered rain Sunday afternoon and evening
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Daylight Saving Time
Dave's 6pm Forecast