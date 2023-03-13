Sky Cams
Emancipation Association donates to local non-profits

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local organization made several donations to non-profits on Monday.

The Emancipation Association recognized several groups for the work they do in our community.

Greenbriar Children’s Center was one of the organizations. They say they could not do it without not only the financial support but also the backing of the community.

The Director of the Emancipation Association says they know the need is great.

“We know that we need adequate funding and so we want to do our part in helping to support this good work that goes on,” Emancipation Association Presiding Elder James E. Taylor said.

“Because we are not able to do what we do on our own, the community support, not just the financial support, but coming in to provide volunteer services you know to provide in-kind services, all of that makes a difference. It adds to the bottom line because we would not be able to do with the resources that we have. It takes the entire community,” Greenbriar Children’s Center Executive Director Gena Taylor said.

