Hometown Hero: Unity in the Community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One local Savannah non-profit organization has been bringing the community together for nine years.

The Unity in the Community held their free monthly festival on River Street in the middle of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration this weekend to appeal to visitors and locals.

There were parties on River Street this weekend. And there were people gathering to celebrate with each other.

“They all get to come together, all different cultures, all different sizes, sexes and ages coming together and enjoying themselves,” Craig Butts said.

Unity in the Community helps make that happen every month in Savannah. The local non-profit holds a festival on River Street where entertainment is available and fellowship is inevitable.

“It features local businesses, local micro-entrepreneurs giving opportunity to use our international marketplace, which is River Street and Rousakis Plaza, to reach out to tourists and maybe some local members of the community who are walking up and down the walkway to get to know the businesses,” Ben Adams said.

And even with pre-St. Patrick’s Day events going on all around the area - from downtown Savannah to Tybee Island to Hilton Head Island - the WTOC Hometown Heroes who started Unity in the Community nine years ago took the time to share in the atmosphere and send a message of togetherness.

“We have had many tourists who go down to River Street and they have reached out and said to us and said to City officials that they enjoy what we represent as diplomats to the city of Savannah and also to all of Georgia itself because Atlanta uses the portal of River Street as being the place to first come all over the country and all over the world. So, we’re glad to represent that. And we want to continue to see the city and the state partner with us and say it’s ok, we like that and we’re going to continue in the future with that same thing.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.