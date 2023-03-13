Lowcountry leaders discuss new strategic action plan for Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry leaders are looking to plan ahead as one town council is making a specific list of their top priorities for the coming years.

Over the last few months, the town of Hilton Head has taken steps toward a new strategic action plan, steps the town’s deputy manager says came at a perfect time.

“Having a new council is the perfect time to sit down and have those conversations because with a new council can come new priorities and new areas where they want us to focus time and attention,” Deputy Town Manager Joshua Gruber said.

The group of leaders set aside two days to focus on 15 top priorities the town will tackle in the next two years. Gruber identifying some of the biggest.

“The number one they put on the list and again if it’s on the list they’re all important - but the number one that’s listed is our growth management initiatives.”

It’s something the newly elected mayor ran his campaign on, emphasizing redevelopment as the town continues to grow. Of the rest of the priorities, there are a few others that stick out to the deputy town manager.

“Development of workforce housing that’s continual one that we hear from council and the public, that needs to be a high priority so it’s on the list and we’re continuing to work on that. Improving our roads, our corridor, safety improvements.”

He says this plan will be brought to council in the coming months and voted on from there.

