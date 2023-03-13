Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Lunchables will soon become part of the National School Lunch Program

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar...
Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lunchables will soon become part of school lunch programs across the country.

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.

These are different than those found in grocery stores. The company said they have improved nutrition that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

The rollout comes as school nutrition guidelines are becoming stricter.

The USDA has proposed changes that would aim to reduce sugar and sodium levels in school-provided lunches.

The NSLP was created in 1946 and provides lunch daily to nearly 30 million students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult female with serious injuries...
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.
Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak
1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.
Smith State Prison
Multiple murders connected to gang in Smith State Prison, according to indictment
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Latest News

Tristan Tidwell pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three first-degree murder charges in the...
Man who killed 3 people, 1 dog because he wanted to ‘terminate’ the homeless receives sentence
Biden administration tries to quell bank crisis with government intervention
Biden administration tries to quell bank crisis with government intervention
In this courtroom sketch, in federal court in New York, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, Sayfullo...
Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer
Biden administration tries to quell bank crisis with government intervention
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Biden insists banking system is safe after 2 bank collapses