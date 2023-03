SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Vincent’s Academy updated its history by converting its convent into classroom space, but the school is still maintaining the 1845 building that was the longtime home to the Sisters of Mercy.

This year, they are changing the way they do that, taking their primary fundraising efforts into the streets of Savannah with a new 5K called the Nun Run.

