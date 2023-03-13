Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman was hospitalized with severe head trauma Sunday after police said a man threw her into traffic during an alleged road rage incident in Tennessee.

WSMV reports 48-year-old Billy Johnson, also known as Billy Jackson, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Nashville police responded to the incident’s location around 4:45 p.m. Police said they were told by one of the victims that Johnson was driving aggressively and had rear-ended him before getting out of his vehicle.

The two men were in the middle of an argument when the 80-year-old woman got out of the car to break up the fight. Police said Johnson then picked the woman up and threw her into the opposite lane of traffic.

The woman was taken to the hospital with an internal head bleed and severe head trauma. According to WSMV, she is currently in the intensive care unit.

Nashville Metro police officers tracked down Johnson and arrested him outside of his home. He has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
The intersection of Jefferson and Congress streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.
Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak
1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.
Smith State Prison
Multiple murders connected to gang in Smith State Prison, according to indictment
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Latest News

A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
Eighteen murders were also reported to be hate crimes.
FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths
Lowcountry leaders discuss new strategic action plan for Hilton Head
Lowcountry leaders discuss new strategic action plan for Hilton Head