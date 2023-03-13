Sky Cams
Principal arrested during first day of job on terroristic threatening charges

The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during...
The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during first day on job.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A recently hired principal for a school in Kentucky has been arrested on his first day on the job.

According to officials with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.

Littles was charged with terroristic threatening and assault in the fourth degree.

WAVE reports the charges stem from an alleged incident that happened on Christmas Day last year.

The Jefferson County School District released a statement Monday saying the charges were unrelated to the school district.

Littles was announced as the new principal of Fredrick Law Olmsted Academy North in Louisville on March 8. His first day and the day of his arrest was Monday, March 13.

The school district said Littles had worked for 16 years as an English teacher and behavioral coach at multiple schools in the district.

Olmsted’s assistant principal, Ebony Booker, will serve as the administrator in charge while the district follows procedures for allegations related to staff, according to WAVE.

Classes will continue as normal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

