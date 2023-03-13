Thousands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Hilton Head Island parade

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - While Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities are coming up later this week, other part of our area celebrated over the weekend like Hilton Head Island, which had events Saturday and Sunday.

On the parade route.

“Oh my gosh it was crazy, there was so many people.”

And in businesses.

”It was unbelievable you couldn’t even move around in here it was elbow to elbow.”

A successful few days of celebrations, even through some not so festive weather.

“I got kind of soaking wet as did a lot of people, but people were standing in the rain with no raincoats. It was fun,” Media Coordinator Lynne Hummell said.

Thousands of people turned out for the parade itself, with a good portion of them making it to Reilly’s Grill and Bar afterward.

“It was a mad house and we were fortunate enough to have five pipe and drum bands that actually came here afterward,” Jamie Booth said.

As for how they served all those people.

“You just do the best you can.”

Reilly’s is the parade committee’s headquarters and they say this week was as good as it gets for the bottom line.

“Parade day is actually our second busiest day of the year and St. Patrick’s day is our busiest so if you can compare the two their neck and neck, but they’re phenomenal days for us.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.