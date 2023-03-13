Tybee hotel owners say hotels starting to fill up ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hotels around the Coastal Empire are expected to fill up this St. Patrick’s Day week and that extends out to Tybee Island.

There are still rooms available as of Monday if you’re wanting to stay on Tybee this weekend. But according to the hotel owners, you might want to book sooner rather than later.

The owner of Beachview Inn and Spa, Frank Kelly, said that they have more bookings ahead of this St. Patrick’s Day weekend than they did in the pre-pandemic era, though they do still have rooms available.

The Tybee Lodging Group, which owns five hotels and motels on the island, including Admiral’s Inn, says they have a solid number of reservations this weekend though they think the relatively cooler weather might be pushing people to stay closer to Savannah.

Still, bookings are beginning to pick up as the parade gets closer.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Savannah is definitely one of the beginning pushes for the whole season to start. Once that happens, then it’s spring break. Then, after that, the weather starts picking up and people do decide to come to Tybee and come visit. And that’s typically when the season starts picking up a little more,” Tybee Lodging Group CFO Akash Patel said.

Something that definitely encourages people to stay on Tybee for St. Patrick’s Day, Patel says, is the shuttle service that runs from the island to Downtown Savannah on Parade Day.

