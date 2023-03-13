Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of The Ronald McDonald House Charities’ most anticipated events is back again this year!

Tickets are open now for the Wine, Women & Shoes event benefiting women and children’s causes.

Janet Kolbush, from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, and Chris Tilton, with Dewitt Tilton Group, joined Morning Break with everything you need to know about the event.

