The Celtic Tenors sing ‘Rocky Road to Dublin’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plant Riverside District’s Shamrocks and Shenanigans event is in its second week leading up to a big St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

And Wednesday night, the festivities turn authentically Irish with a performance by the Celtic Tenors in District Live.

Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson and Daryl Simpson will perform two nights at District Live on their 20th anniversary tour. They gave us a preview of their show, and here they are performing “The Rocky Road to Dublin.’’

