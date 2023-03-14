The Celtic Tenors sing ‘Rocky Road to Dublin’
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plant Riverside District’s Shamrocks and Shenanigans event is in its second week leading up to a big St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
And Wednesday night, the festivities turn authentically Irish with a performance by the Celtic Tenors in District Live.
Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson and Daryl Simpson will perform two nights at District Live on their 20th anniversary tour. They gave us a preview of their show, and here they are performing “The Rocky Road to Dublin.’’
