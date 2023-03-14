Sky Cams
The Celtic Tenors sing ‘Rocky Road to Dublin’

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plant Riverside District’s Shamrocks and Shenanigans event is in its second week leading up to a big St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

And Wednesday night, the festivities turn authentically Irish with a performance by the Celtic Tenors in District Live.

Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson and Daryl Simpson will perform two nights at District Live on their 20th anniversary tour. They gave us a preview of their show, and here they are performing “The Rocky Road to Dublin.’’

Making Chicken Curry Pie on National Pi Day
Garibaldi Savannah holding Highclere Castle Gin Reception
Making Chicken Curry Pie on National Pi Day
Garibaldi Savannah holding Highclere Castle Gin Reception
