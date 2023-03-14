City of Savannah giving sanitation, safety tips for St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As tens of thousands of people prepare to watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Savannah, the City wants to make sure the historic city stays clean.

The city sanitation crews will be putting out additional trash and recycling containers all along the parade route to make it easier to dispose of your trash, but they say they need your help.

They will have more than 60 city marshals out on St. Patrick’s Day to make sure people are not littering. If they catch you, it’s a $50 fine.

Also, you cannot bring any Styrofoam cups or coolers since it is too hard to clean up. There is also no glass or grills allowed in the squares or parks during the celebration. And remember, if you pack it in, pack it out.

“Please don’t put litter on the ground, it takes more than 10 times the effort to pick it up off the ground than it does if you place it into the container. They will be in the parks, they will be along the parade route, better yet, take it back home with you,” said Savannah Interim Government Operation Chief Gene Prevatt.

Be sure also to look for the recycling carts at corners and squares along the parade route for your paper and plastic. But remember, mixing trash and recycling will contaminate the entire load.

The City is really urging people to do their part this year to keep this historic city clean and beautiful. Temporary fences are already in place to protect all of the planting areas.

With possible record-breaking crowds in Savannah later this week, police are helping you get prepared.

Every Savannah Police Officer that is not working their precinct beat on Friday will be downtown to help with St. Patrick’s Day crowds as well as officers from partner agencies.

They will be walking around in yellow vests so if you see something, be sure to say something. Police are urging you to come up with a plan now before you arrive on St. Patrick’s Day and use common sense when you are out celebrating.

Remember you are only allowed one drink in your hand that is limited to 16 ounces in the to-go cup zone. If you break those rules or drink from a glass bottle or in a parked vehicle, citations are around $150.

“We’re going to be out there, GSP is going to be out, it’s not worth it to go out on the roads after drinking, there are other ways home, take an Uber, take a Lyft, take a cab, whatever but don’t drink and drive,” said Sgt. Jason Pagliaro with Savannah Police Department.

Police also want to remind you to always walk around in groups and be aware of your surroundings.

If you are bringing the kids, once they get all dressed in their green for the day, be sure to take a picture so you have one of what they are wearing so police can help you locate your child if you do get separated, because it will be crowded all day on Friday.

