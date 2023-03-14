Cooler today, lots of sunshine!

Sky Cams
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler air filters in overnight into Tuesday, with morning lows near 40 degrees around Savannah with wind chills in the mid 30s.

Inland areas will be slightly cooler with lows dropping to the upper 30s!  Highs will also be cooler, with temperatures in the lower 60s, even with the sun around. The afternoon will be breezy, with gusts of 20 miles per hour possible.

Wednesday and Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost will be possible both mornings, cover sensitive plants if you have already done your spring planting! Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday.

St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah should be a good one! We’ll start out with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, warming up into the 60s for the parade. Highs will be above average, with temperatures in the upper 70s during the afternoon. Dress in layers if you are going to the parade downtown! A front approaches after sunset, overnight into Saturday morning.

Clouds stick around on Saturday  with showes likely from the morning into the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be near 60 degrees and afternoon highs near 70. Sunday will be cooler with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances move back in on Monday

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

