Glass recycling program coming to Tybee Island

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is set to offer a glass recycling program.

The city has entered an agreement with the company Upcycle.

City Council Member Monty Parks said that glass from the city will be made into different products including countertops. He says with already limited space on the Island, this program is expected to help free up space in the landfill.

“Georgia as a state faces a crisis in landfill availability. Landfill availability is going to become a premium throughout the state and glass represents one of the biggest volume by weight and by volume in the trash stream. And if we can find a way to capture that part of the trash stream, we’ve significantly decreased the need for a landfill,” Parks said.

The assistant city manager says while Tybee does not offer curbside trash pickup, they will be opening a drive through drop-off location for both trash and recyclables.

