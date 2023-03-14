Ogeechee Tech Foundation kicks off annual iGOT fundraiser

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Supporters of Ogeechee Technical College hope they can make a difference again this year.

They’re collecting donations for an annual campaign that they say helps students succeed.

Organizers of this campaign say the scholarships and other “extras” from it can be the difference in some students coming to school here or not going to school at all.

Roughly a hundred school supporters gathered bright and early for instructions and a pep talk.

The Ogeechee Tech Foundation’s annual “iGot” fundraiser asks business people in their three-county service area to donate and fund scholarships, help purchase equipment, and help with some of the “out of pocket” expenses students see.

“64% of our students are part-time. Many of them have full time jobs. They have ‘full time’ families. So, it is a balance. The scholarships they receive through the foundation make a difference as to whether they might even enter into a program or whether they finish a program,” said Michelle Davis, the vice president of Ogeechee Tech.

Organizers talked about the life-changing differences a degree and new career can bring for graduates. They also talked about the difference they hope to be with each of their 3,000 students.

They’ll announce the totals raised in Bulloch, Evans, and Screven Counties next Wednesday.

