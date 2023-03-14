Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One person dies in crash on Highway 17 in Jasper County

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17 in Jasper County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Monday, March 13 at about 4:28 p.m. on Highway 17 near Okeetee Road.

A 2007 freightliner tractor trailer was driving south on Highway 17. At the same time, a 2018 Nissan sedan was driving north on Highway 17.

The tractor trailer and the Nissan sedan collided.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Nissan sedan had fatal injuries and died as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
The intersection of Jefferson and Congress streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.
Garrard at Lane Ave closed following gas line leak
1 dead after crash on Garrard and Lane Ave.
Smith State Prison
Multiple murders connected to gang in Smith State Prison, according to indictment
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial

Latest News

Lowcountry leaders discuss new strategic action plan for Hilton Head
Lowcountry leaders discuss new strategic action plan for Hilton Head
Baxley airport hangar damaged during severe weather
THE News at 6
Baxley airport hangar damaged during severe weather
Savannah Police discusses safety plan for St. Patrick’s Day