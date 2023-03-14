One person dies in crash on Highway 17 in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17 in Jasper County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Monday, March 13 at about 4:28 p.m. on Highway 17 near Okeetee Road.

A 2007 freightliner tractor trailer was driving south on Highway 17. At the same time, a 2018 Nissan sedan was driving north on Highway 17.

The tractor trailer and the Nissan sedan collided.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Nissan sedan had fatal injuries and died as a result of the crash.

