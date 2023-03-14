Richmond Hill man found guilty of distributing fentanyl

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill man has been convicted of distributing fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Georgia, 34-year-old Javarus McKinney was found guilty after a four-day trial on charges of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Fentanyl; Possession with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Fentanyl; and Possession with Intent to Distribute and Distribution of Fentanyl in or Near Schools

The jury acquitted McKinney on charges related to the death of an overturned victim.

In August 2020, a male victim was found dead in a residential pool. An autopsy indicated the man had a fatal dose of fentanyl in his system at the time of death.

An investigation determined that McKinney was the distributor, according to court documents and testimony.

McKinney faces up to 60 years in prison.

