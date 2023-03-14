Richmond Hill residents without water near Highway 17 and Kroger Drive
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The water main on Highway 17 and Kroger Drive in Richmond Hill will be shut off for 3-4 hours as crews repair it.
According to the city, a utility contractor hit a water main as they were digging.
It happened Tuesday around 2 p.m.
The exact radius that is affected is unknown at this time, officials say.
WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.
