Skilled to Work: Metter’s Career Academy

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - High schoolers in Metter have a chance for work beyond the usual teen-age jobs.

The school district has a relationship with a handful of companies in the region that can give students an early start at careers.

A school counselor tagged along as Tay Williams and Demetrius Dekle went shopping for work boots, not to wear to school, but to wear to work. They’re among a handful of Metter High students working full time jobs.

“I heard about it from some friends who were already working down there. When they described it, I was on board and ready to go with it,” said 12th grader Hunter Beasley.

Metter’s Career Academy has a working relationship with Daniel Defense, Georgia Ports, even utility companies for students to work by day and attend school online in the evening.

“Since you have a head start, you don’t even have to think about what you’re going to do when you graduate. It’s already happening now,” said 12th grader Tay Williams.

“One thing about Daniel Defense, they’ll tell you that school comes first and ahead of that job,” said 12th grader Demetrius Dekle.

In fact, the three young men carpool to Daniel Defense every day. Hunter’s worked there more than a year while Tay and Demetrius started last month.

Counselor Tammie Lanier says work-based learning gives students a way to get started in the world of work and focus on the future.

“One of our goals is helping them figure out ‘do you want to go to college?’ “Do you want a career?’ We’re not just focusing on a four-year education.”

For these students its a chance to begin a career even before high school graduation and get the experience they need to be Skilled to Work.

