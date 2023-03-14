Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local school getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

St. Peter the Apostle held its 16th annual bike parade on Wilmington Island Tuesday.

It’s all to celebrate Saint Patrick himself. The parade has grown each year.

Kindergartners decked out their bikes in green.

Pre-k students marched with flags.

Students 1st through 8th grade got to decorate and ride their floats.

And this year’s Savannah parade Grand Marshal George Schwarz III also lead the parade as they made their way through the parking of the school.

Parents also came out to support and get in on the fun.

“We think it’s great to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and do this little pre-party and it’s great for the kids to get to do the floats and get into the spirit.

“All the kids did a great job decorating their floats. I can’t imagine them going back to class now after all the fun.”

Another new addition this year, the Alee Shriners.

They came in costume to say hello to everyone.

And after the parade, a judging contest was held for the best float!

