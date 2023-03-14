Statesboro Police Department seeing increase in drug overdose cases

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department posted to social media Tuesday to share the department has seen an increase in drug overdoses recently.

According to the police department, officers have responded to seven drug overdoses so far in 2023 – five of those have been fatal.

The department said officers responded to seven overdose incidents, with four fatalities, in all of 2022.

The department mentioned that officers carry Narcan, but that can only be used if officers are alerted about a potential overdose in time.

Georgia law allows for people to have immunity from arrest or prosecution if they call for emergency help for someone suffering an overdose, according to the police department.

