Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Union Mission hosts annual Green Breakfast event

Union Mission
Union Mission(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The time around St. Patrick’s Day is not only filled with celebrations, but also giving back to the community.

One organization provided a meal to homeless individuals in Savannah Tuesday.

Union Mission with the help of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee hosted their annual Green Breakfast.

The organizations President and CEO, Michael Traynor says this breakfast brings a little fun and festivity to their day.

“The joy of celebrating Saint Patrick makes a difference to our clients, and there is a lot of celebration in our community our clients are not different from anybody else. We are all looking forward to St. Patrick’s day this week and this is a great kickoff for our clients and everybody involved,” Michael Traynor said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial
The intersection of Jefferson and Congress streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.
Source: WTOC
One person dies in crash on Highway 17 in Jasper County
FILE
Savannah city council ties vote for liquor license in heated hour-long discussion, applicant can re-apply

Latest News

The city of Denison announced Wednesday that there was a water main break that would affect...
Richmond Hill residents without water near Highway 17 and Kroger Drive
savannah st. patrick's day
City of Savannah giving sanitation, safety tips for St. Patrick’s Day
FILE
Savannah city council ties vote for liquor license in heated hour-long discussion, applicant can re-apply
THE News at 11
Savannah city council ties vote for liquor license in heated hour-long discussion, applicant can re-