Union Mission hosts annual Green Breakfast event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The time around St. Patrick’s Day is not only filled with celebrations, but also giving back to the community.

One organization provided a meal to homeless individuals in Savannah Tuesday.

Union Mission with the help of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee hosted their annual Green Breakfast.

The organizations President and CEO, Michael Traynor says this breakfast brings a little fun and festivity to their day.

“The joy of celebrating Saint Patrick makes a difference to our clients, and there is a lot of celebration in our community our clients are not different from anybody else. We are all looking forward to St. Patrick’s day this week and this is a great kickoff for our clients and everybody involved,” Michael Traynor said.

