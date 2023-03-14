Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Woman of the Year honored at annual United Way event

Kay Ford
Kay Ford(United Way of the Coastal Empire)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chance to honor a standout woman in Savannah and raise money for people in need across the Coastal Empire.

The 2023 United Way’s “Women Who Rule” event honored Woman of the Year: Kay Ford.

Ford is the chairman of the BankSouth Advisory Board. That comes after a long career in banking and wealth management.

Ford is being recognized not only for her excellence in business but for her dedication to community efforts.

United Way says Ford has a long service record, from the Memorial Health Foundation to United Way itself.

Women Who Rule is also a fundraiser allowing United Way to raise money for people who need dependable transportation.

The group says money from this event will fund gas cards, bus passes and even help with minor car repairs for people in need across the Coastal Empire.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files second report due to reporter ‘frightening her’
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial
The intersection of Jefferson and Congress streets.
Savannah Police investigating shooting near Jefferson and W. Congress St.
FILE
Savannah city council ties vote for liquor license in heated hour-long discussion, applicant can re-apply
Source: WTOC
One person dies in crash on Highway 17 in Jasper County

Latest News

THE News at 5:30
Woman of the Year honored at annual United Way event
Glass recycling program coming to Tybee Island
THE News at 4:30
Glass recycling program coming to Tybee Island
THE News at 6
Proud to be a Farmer: Sapelo Sea Farms