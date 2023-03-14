Woman of the Year honored at annual United Way event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a chance to honor a standout woman in Savannah and raise money for people in need across the Coastal Empire.

The 2023 United Way’s “Women Who Rule” event honored Woman of the Year: Kay Ford.

Ford is the chairman of the BankSouth Advisory Board. That comes after a long career in banking and wealth management.

Ford is being recognized not only for her excellence in business but for her dedication to community efforts.

United Way says Ford has a long service record, from the Memorial Health Foundation to United Way itself.

Women Who Rule is also a fundraiser allowing United Way to raise money for people who need dependable transportation.

The group says money from this event will fund gas cards, bus passes and even help with minor car repairs for people in need across the Coastal Empire.

