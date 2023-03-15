Sky Cams
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas after 23 days.(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The body of a woman who possibly died by suicide at an airport wasn’t found for more than three weeks.

KVVU reports the body of a 65-year-old woman was found on Nov. 1, 2022, after a police officer responded to a call at the Harry Reid International Airport regarding a suspicious vehicle.

According to parking logs, the car had been parked at an airport parking garage since Oct. 8, 2022.

Authorities said an employee at the airport called them after noticing a woman was lying in the backseat of the car with a note.

According to a police report, the woman was found inside the vehicle with a foul odor coming from the inside.

Police said they found identification from Washington state on the woman along with additional notes, the contents of which were mostly redacted by authorities in the report.

The Clark County coroner reported the woman’s cause of death appears to be a possible suicide while her manner of death is currently unknown.

Airport officials did not immediately comment on the situation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

