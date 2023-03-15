Chatham Area Transit to provide free services for St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit services will be impacted during St. Patrick’s Day.

During a meeting today, CAT announced several changes to their bus schedules for the holiday weekend.

The DOT shuttles will not run Friday during the time the parade is going on.

All other buses will be running their normal routes Friday and Saturday, but you can ride for free.

The CEO says they’ve been preparing to make sure the parade and other festivities don’t disrupt regular routes too much for residents.

“In some cases I think that there may be some limited impact, it’s going to depend on time of day and where the buses are and so forth. But our drivers, our professional operators, have been preparing and we know what the parade route is, we know the time of the parade and so forth. So our drivers are working around exactly how that’s going to work and anticipating those things to make sure we are deeply committed to our regular riders. We welcome all the visitors and all of the local folks that are going to participate in all the fun on Friday but we want to make sure we’re taking care of our regular riders as well,” said Faye Dimassimo, the CEO of Chatham Area Transit.

Coolers and other large objects are not allowed on CAT’s buses.

