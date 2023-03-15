City to begin removing items placed along parade route early

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is in the process of removing chairs, coolers, tents and more from the parade route. All this as people eager to snag a good spot along the route are setting up early.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is reminding people that current city rules allow people to get out items along the parade route starting Thursday at 6 p.m. Remember, those can’t block driveways or road and right of way access.

Belongings can be placed in the Squares starting 6 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. That’s also known as the “Running of the Squares.”

