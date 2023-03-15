City designating rideshare drop-off, pick-up locations for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re planning on using rideshare services to get around town Friday and Saturday, the city is setting up specific drop-off and pick-up locations downtown.

When you call a ride after 10 p.m., you will get service at one of the three locations closest to you.

Drivers who stop in the middle of the street could get citations from police for holding up traffic.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says everyone should be careful this weekend and never assume everyone on roadways is sober.

“Know that there will be more cars on the road. Understand that. Understand that some people might have had a drink before they got in their car to get on the road. We want you to understand that.”

AAA is providing it’s Tow-to-Go’ service at 855-286-9246.

They’ll offer it from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

The rides are available everywhere in Georgia. This service is NOT available in South Carolina.

