Coldest morning in about a month!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday and Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows in the mid 30s.

Patchy frost will be possible both mornings, cover sensitive plants if you have already done your spring planting! A light freeze is likely for inland communities, especially north of I-16. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Wednesday and upper 60s on Thursday.

St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah should be a good one!

We’ll start out with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, warming up into the 60s for the parade. Highs will be above average, with temperatures in the upper 70s during the afternoon. Dress in layers if you are going to the parade downtown! It will be a little breezy during the day. A front approaches after sunset, overnight into Saturday morning.

Clouds stick around on Saturday with showers likely from the morning into the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be cooler with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the upper 50s. A slight chance of rain will be around on Monday with a bit better chance on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

