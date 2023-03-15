Sky Cams
Councilmember Stevie Walls announces run for mayor of Pooler

Stevie Walls
Stevie Walls(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler city council member has announced he’s running for mayor.

Stevie Walls made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in front of city hall.

Before joining city council, Walls served on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

He says some of his goals if elected would be improving city drainage projects, making traffic flow more efficiently, and preserving Pooler’s small-town charm and quality of life.

“The promises I’ve made over the 25 years have come true. I told people I would run for controlled growth, which I have. I’ve called for fiscal responsibility, which I have. The City of Pooler with the PUD’s and the developers - we run water lines all the way to the north and all the way to the south at no cost to the city tax payers.”

