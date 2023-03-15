Sky Cams
Driverless Amish buggy travels two miles before crashing

An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into other vehicles on the road.
By 7 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY/Gray News) – An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into other vehicles on the road.

Police said Joseph Zook parked his buggy at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Watertown, New York.

While Zook was inside, officials said the two horses became free and pulled the buggy onto the street and crashed into a couple of vehicles. It’s unclear how the horses got loose.

“I saw in my mirror two horses coming full speed, and I’m thinking Amish people know what they’re doing. They’re going to stop and then I’m hit, but I’m fine,” said Sheyenne Webber, whose vehicle was hit.

“They’re saying the horses are fine. This is crazy, like, you know, when does this happen?”

The two horses were injured, and a member of the Amish community retrieved them to take them to a farm. It appeared the animals were not seriously hurt.

No people were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

