Georgia Southern alum Brandon Bailey named new defensive coordinator for the Eagle football program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clay Helton is bringing back a Georgia Southern alum to lead his defense.

Brandon Bailey, who worked with the Eagle football program as a student assistant while graduating with a bachelor degree in health and physical education from Georgia Southern in 2016, is returning as the next defensive coordinator.

Bailey joins Helton’s staff after a successful debut season as a defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the University of Buffalo.

Under Bailey, Buffalo’s defense ranked fourth in the MAC in scoring, finished second in the FBS with 15 fumbles recovered and tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with 13. The Bills forced 28 turnovers on the season, after having only 14 during the previous season. The 28 takeaways were the 7th most in the country.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.