Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern alum Brandon Bailey named new defensive coordinator for the Eagle football program

Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern(wtoc)
By Chad Maxwell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clay Helton is bringing back a Georgia Southern alum to lead his defense.

Brandon Bailey, who worked with the Eagle football program as a student assistant while graduating with a bachelor degree in health and physical education from Georgia Southern in 2016, is returning as the next defensive coordinator.

Bailey joins Helton’s staff after a successful debut season as a defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the University of Buffalo.

Under Bailey, Buffalo’s defense ranked fourth in the MAC in scoring, finished second in the FBS with 15 fumbles recovered and tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with 13. The Bills forced 28 turnovers on the season, after having only 14 during the previous season. The 28 takeaways were the 7th most in the country.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Missing Liberty Co. 5-year-old located in Miss.
FILE
Savannah city council ties vote for liquor license in heated hour-long discussion, applicant can re-apply
Smith State Prison
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering woman on behalf of Smith State Prison gang
Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
Source: WTOC
One person dies in crash on Highway 17 in Jasper County

Latest News

Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern names Alabama assistant Charlie Henry as next men’s head basketball coach
Georgia Southern looking for new men’s basketball coach
Georgia Southern looking for new men’s basketball coach
FILE PHOTO: Brian Burg pictured with Georgia Southern Athletics Director, Jared Benko.
Georgia Southern Men’s basketball parts ways with Brian Burg after three seasons
UGA GSU Baseball
Georgia power surge leads to two-game sweep of Georgia Southern