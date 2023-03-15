Georgia Southern names Alabama assistant Charlie Henry as next men’s head basketball coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After spending four years as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama, Charlie Henry is set to take over as the next head coach of the Eagles.

Henry boasts quite the coaching resume, which prior to helping turn the Crimson Tide program around includes spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the Chicago Bulls (2015-17) and serving as the G-League’s Windy City Bulls (2017-19). Prior to his NBA and G-League stints, Henry was a member of Fred Hoiberg’s coaching staff at Iowa State for three seasons.

Henry is a native of Canton, Michigan and was a four-year men’s basketball team member at Madonna University (Michigan).

Henry will continue his coaching role at Alabama through the NCAA Tournament and take over the reigns at Georgia Southern after the tournament.

