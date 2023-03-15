Sky Cams
GSU St. Patrick’s Day concert happening Wednesday evening

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Season of St. Patrick spreads to Savannah’s Southside Wednesday night at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus with a concert of authentic Irish folk music.

Howard Keeley is the director of GSU’s Center for Irish Research and Teaching. He is here this morning with P.J. Sinnott, of the band Green Road, who will perform a show tonight that will help fund a scholarship to send students to Southern’s campus in Wexford.

