Healthy Walks celebrates three year anniversary

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic was just starting when Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia launched a program to help people stay active and discover Savannah by walking its various trails. Next week, “Healthy Walks’' will celebrate their third anniversary.

Armand Turner is the Physical Activity Manager for Healthy Savannah. He is here to let everyone know how they can participate in these weekly walks.

