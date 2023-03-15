Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 5-year-old

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is searching for five-year-old Aibrey Bolin.

According to sheriff’s office, Aibrey was abducted and has been missing since March 9th. She was last seen with 23-year-old Sierra Carroll.

They were last seen at Parker’s Gas Station in Walthourville.

The sheriff’s office believes they could be traveling in a white Chevrolet Silverado with no tags, or in a red 1992 Dodge ram with MS license plate U01411.

Aibrey was last seen wearing black pants, flower-print shoes, and a t-shirt. She also has a scar on her right cheek.

Carroll has a bow tattoo on the back of both legs.

If you have any information please call Detective Wills with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555.

