Making Irish ale mussels with Chef Shahin Afsharian
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chef Shahin Afsharian, from the Plant Riverside District, showed Afternoon Break a new recipe for mussels.
IRISH ALE MUSSELS
- 1 stick butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ to 1 cup onion, diced (amount is totally up to you)
- 6 fat cloves of garlic, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon granulated onion
- 1 14.5–ounce can diced tomatoes, drained
- Flaky kosher salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- 1 12–ounce bottle beer (I used plain ol Budweiser)
- 1 2–pound (32 ounces) bag of fresh mussels, SEE NOTE
- 2 tablespoons flat-leaf Italian parsley, finely chopped, divided
- Half of a lemon, in wedges
INSTRUCTIONS
- Using grill gloves, place a large cast iron skillet over the hot side of the grill. Add the stick of butter and olive oil. When the butter has melted and starts to sizzle, add the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until the onions are softened — about 3 minutes. Season the onions and garlic with crushed red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, granulated onion, and granulated garlic.
- Stir to combine and bloom the spices, about a minute.
- Add the drained diced tomatoes and cook, stirring often for about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. When the mixture has thickened up just slightly and is no longer liquidy, add the beer. Be careful doing this over the flames.
- Let the beer cook down for just a minute or two, then add the mussels in an even layer.
- Cover the grill and let them steam and smoke for about 4 to 5 minutes.
- When all of the mussels are open, toss them in the buttery beer mixture to get all that flavor in the shells.
- Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of fresh parsley and lemon wedges (you can squeeze some of the lemon juice in there if you’d like).
- Taste the broth to make sure it’s up to par, and season to adjust if necessary.
- Move the mussels to the cooler side of the grill to keep them warm while you toast the bread.
