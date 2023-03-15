Making Irish ale mussels with Chef Shahin Afsharian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chef Shahin Afsharian, from the Plant Riverside District, showed Afternoon Break a new recipe for mussels.

IRISH ALE MUSSELS

½ to 1 cup onion, diced (amount is totally up to you)

INSTRUCTIONS

Using grill gloves, place a large cast iron skillet over the hot side of the grill. Add the stick of butter and olive oil. When the butter has melted and starts to sizzle, add the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until the onions are softened — about 3 minutes. Season the onions and garlic with crushed red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, granulated onion, and granulated garlic.

Stir to combine and bloom the spices, about a minute.

Add the drained diced tomatoes and cook, stirring often for about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. When the mixture has thickened up just slightly and is no longer liquidy, add the beer. Be careful doing this over the flames.

Let the beer cook down for just a minute or two, then add the mussels in an even layer.

Cover the grill and let them steam and smoke for about 4 to 5 minutes.

When all of the mussels are open, toss them in the buttery beer mixture to get all that flavor in the shells.

Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of fresh parsley and lemon wedges (you can squeeze some of the lemon juice in there if you’d like).

Taste the broth to make sure it’s up to par, and season to adjust if necessary.