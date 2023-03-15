Sky Cams
Savannah Police Department appoints assistant chiefs, majors during ceremony

Badge Pinning and Appointment Ceremony
Badge Pinning and Appointment Ceremony(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big day for Savannah Police as they held a ceremony appointing assistant chiefs and majors within the department.

Robert Gavin and DeVonn Adams were promoted to assistant chiefs, while Shinita Young and Michelle Halford received pins for their new positions as majors.

Halford says this promotion is something she’s been preparing for her entire career.

“This is a great accomplishment that I’ve worked the last 23 years for. I’ve gone to a lot of different trainings. I’ve specialized in different areas with the department. I knew when I started here in 2020 that this was going to be a life-long career for me. I’m just thankful for the opportunities that I’ve been given by Chief Gunther and other command staff members. I’m just really excited to do good things and move this police department into the 21st century.”

Congratulations to all of those officers on their promotions!

