Savannah nursing home celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is being celebrated all across the city of Savannah including at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center.

City officials, employees and residents participated in the facilities own parade on Wednesday. They had floats, costumes and even named a queen and king.

“Sometimes they’re not able to get to the parade based off of some of their comorbidities or anything like that, limitations, so why not bring the parade to Riverview? It really does give happiness and joy to our residents here and it brings the awareness and a culture change to the nursing home industry,” the center administrator, Jordan Russell said.

