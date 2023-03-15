Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah nursing home celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is being celebrated all across the city of Savannah including at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center.

City officials, employees and residents participated in the facilities own parade on Wednesday. They had floats, costumes and even named a queen and king.

“Sometimes they’re not able to get to the parade based off of some of their comorbidities or anything like that, limitations, so why not bring the parade to Riverview? It really does give happiness and joy to our residents here and it brings the awareness and a culture change to the nursing home industry,” the center administrator, Jordan Russell said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Missing Liberty Co. 5-year-old located in Miss.
FILE
Savannah city council ties vote for liquor license in heated hour-long discussion, applicant can re-apply
Smith State Prison
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering woman on behalf of Smith State Prison gang
Source: WTOC
One person dies in crash on Highway 17 in Jasper County
Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

Latest News

Forsyth Park Fountain green for St. Patrick's Day in Savannah.
Your 2023 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah
FILE PHOTO
City to begin removing items placed along parade route early
St. James Catholic School celebrates St. Patrick’s Day early with parade
Tow to Go offered during St. Patrick’s Day weekend