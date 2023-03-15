SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett gives final State of the District Address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Ann Levett spoke to a packed room for her last State of the District address Tuesday night.

In just over an hour, she highlighted many of the district’s accomplishments from projects they’ve funded with ESPLOST, their graduation rate outperforming the state average at 87.6%, their 2023 budget increasing starting pay for staff to $15/hr and being one of the few districts in the country to get a $9.8 million grant for electric buses.

But speaking of buses, WTOC reported last month the district was short 170 bus drivers.

Dr. Levett acknowledged that along with student wellness as areas that need some work.

“We’re so spread out over 426 square miles and that means we need to be able to do something to get more students on the bus and in the seats and to do that I need more drivers.”

She’s seen a lot of change during her time with the district dating back to 2013 when she was the chief academic officer. It was hard for her to decide what she’s most proud of but building stronger relationships within the community did make the list

“Our partners and businesses are now investing in the school district and the children. We would not be able to see the health clinic at Beach. The play area at Formey just opened last week...”

Though she will be retiring this summer, she said she will continue to advocate for education to state legislators specifically on the Pre-K lottery.

“Childcare is such a challenge for so many families. I think it’s important for us to think about in the long term - what is it we want to say to our students about our investments in them and their futures.”

As for how Dr. Levett’s feeling as she departs the district in a few months...

“I think I’m feeling good. It’s always difficult with a change after you do something you love for so long but I’m excited to move on to the next chapter.”

And her words for whoever will fill her shoes...

“I want that person to be focused on the work and the work is helping children.”

Dr. Levett encouraged those who attended the meeting to fill out the survey for the superintendent search.

You can watch her full speech from tonight here.

The school district is also holding a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Jenkins High auditorium where you can let them know what you want in the next superintendent.

