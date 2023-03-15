Seabrook man injured after vehicle catches fire

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday that left a man with burn injuries.

Tuesday afternoon, just after 4:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a home on Seabrook Road in Seabrook. Crews arrived on scene and found a SUV in flames less than 20 yards from a home.

Firefighters were extinguishing the fire when they learned the vehicle’s owner received burns during the fire and requested EMS.

Investigators say the fire was caused by recently filled gas cans in the cargo area of the vehicle that ignited when the owner reached into the vehicle and struck his lighter causing an “explosion.”

Beaufort County EMS treated the owner who refused transport to the hospital.

Burton Fire District is reminding everyone of the dangers of gas fumes. “Many people just consider the actual liquid as a danger and do not consider the fumes which can travel, and when in the right mixture with oxygen, can be explosive,” stated Burton Fire Lieutenant and fire investigator Lee Levesque. “If you smell gas, kerosene, or any such fumes, leave the area and ventilate it immediately. These fumes will also travel and can find ignition sources remote from the fuel itself, such as a hot water heater or even a spark from a light switch.”

